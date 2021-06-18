Can SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Offer Investors Safety?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.49, and a growth ratio of 1.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.94, with weekly volatility at 1.49% and ATR at 1.10. The SEIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.70 and a $64.78 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.765 before closing at $61.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 12.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 529.15K. SEIC’s previous close was $62.88 while the outstanding shares total 143.20M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SEI Investments Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SEIC were able to record 126.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 136.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, SEI Investments Company recorded a total of 455.69 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 2.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 322.85 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 132.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.20M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.90 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEIC attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, KLAUDER PAUL sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.29, for a total value of 1,202,510. As the sale deal closes, the TREASURER, HEILIG KATHY now sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 820,690. Also, Director, DORAN WILLIAM sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 63.27 per share, with a total market value of 632,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, WITHROW WAYNE now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 295,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.60%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SEI Investments Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.60.