At Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) previous close was $159.79 while the outstanding shares total 42.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.24, and a growth ratio of 1.47. AMG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.08% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $152.38 before closing at $154.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -54.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 326.26K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.56, with weekly volatility at 2.16% and ATR at 4.13. The AMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.19 and a $176.84 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Affiliated Managers Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMG were able to record 188.2 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -273.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 188.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. recorded a total of 559.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter increasing by 0.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 351.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 208.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (4.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 18.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMG attractive?

In related news, Director, Jeffery Reuben III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 160.49, for a total value of 401,225. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Jeffery Reuben III now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 363,825. Also, President and CEO, Horgen Jay C. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 136.23 per share, with a total market value of 544,920. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Churchill Dwight D. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Affiliated Managers Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $169.75.