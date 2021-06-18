Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.33, with weekly volatility at 1.52% and ATR at 5.91. The WAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $171.38 and a $344.87 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was -68.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 384.63K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $341.08 before closing at $346.56. WAT’s previous close was $343.07 while the outstanding shares total 62.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.12, and a growth ratio of 4.52.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Waters Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.77 billion total, with 785.05 million as their total liabilities.

WAT were able to record 178.9 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 247.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 218.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Waters Corporation (WAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Waters Corporation recorded a total of 608.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter reducing by -29.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 254.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 354.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.38 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (2.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAT attractive?

In related news, Director, BERENDT MICHAEL J sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 318.24, for a total value of 369,477. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BADDOUR LINDA now sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 393,423. Also, Director, REED JOANN A sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 263.31 per share, with a total market value of 421,296. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, REED JOANN A now holds 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,343,909. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waters Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $296.69.