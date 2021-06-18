Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is trading at $154.60 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares fell to a low of $154.00 before closing at $154.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.54 million, which was -51.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 358.40K. AIZ’s previous close was $159.87 while the outstanding shares total 59.19M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.19, and a growth ratio of 1.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.30, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 2.76. The AIZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $96.71 and a $163.84 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.30% on 06/17/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Assurant Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AIZ were able to record -458.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -557.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -418.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Assurant Inc. recorded a total of 2.43 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -9.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.24 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 193.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.19M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.40 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (2.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIZ attractive?

In related news, EVP, Lonergan Robert sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 163.38, for a total value of 323,335. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Lonergan Robert now sold 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,474. Also, EVP, COO, Mergelmeyer Gene sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 24. The shares were price at an average price of 159.38 per share, with a total market value of 6,478,425. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CAO, Luthi Francesca now holds 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,240,584. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Assurant Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $189.60.