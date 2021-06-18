Are Investors Unfairly Punishing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) previous close was $23.16 while the outstanding shares total 55.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.70, and a growth ratio of 0.62. KREF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.07% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.66 before closing at $22.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.53 million, which was -9.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 482.03K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.04, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 0.53. The KREF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.76 and a $23.20 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. recorded a total of 38.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter increasing by 7.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 30.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.62M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (0.55 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KREF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KREF attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KKR REFT Holdings L.P. sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.07, for a total value of 15,052,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR REFT Holdings L.P. now sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,350,000. Also, 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 177,408 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 18.71 per share, with a total market value of 3,319,304. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin now holds 177,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,319,304. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KREF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.