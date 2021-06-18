Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)?

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.14, and a growth ratio of 2.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.10, with weekly volatility at 0.39% and ATR at 0.24. The FOE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.64 and a $22.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.47 before closing at $21.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 57.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. FOE’s previous close was $21.58 while the outstanding shares total 82.50M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Ferro Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FOE, the company has in raw cash 128.43 million on their books with 13.39 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 617.64 million total, with 309.51 million as their total liabilities.

FOE were able to record -56.34 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -53.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -45.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ferro Corporation (FOE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Ferro Corporation recorded a total of 288.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 9.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 193.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 95.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.30 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FOE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FOE attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Duesenberg Mark Hugo sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.36, for a total value of 243,486. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas Peter T now sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 175,047. Also, General Counsel, Duesenberg Mark Hugo sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 15.51 per share, with a total market value of 254,997. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas Peter T now holds 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 413,742. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ferro Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FOE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.25.