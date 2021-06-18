Are Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares fell to a low of $15.50 before closing at $15.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 24.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 557.39K. GBDC’s previous close was $15.68 while the outstanding shares total 167.26M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.98, and a growth ratio of 2.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.82, with weekly volatility at 1.45% and ATR at 0.27. The GBDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.14 and a $16.22 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 06/17/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Golub Capital BDC Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Golub Capital BDC Inc. recorded a total of 76.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 2.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 167.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GBDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GBDC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, Golub Lawrence E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.67, for a total value of 78,364. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Golub David now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,364. Also, Chairman, Golub Lawrence E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.52 per share, with a total market value of 77,582. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Golub David now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 77,582. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.89%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Golub Capital BDC Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GBDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.00.