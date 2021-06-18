Analyst’s Sets Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) New Target at $40.20: VBTX is Now On A Buy List

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.61, with weekly volatility at 2.59% and ATR at 0.99. The VBTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.19 and a $37.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was -109.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 260.56K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.58% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.44 before closing at $36.80. VBTX’s previous close was $37.39 while the outstanding shares total 49.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.07, and a growth ratio of 2.58.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Veritex Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

VBTX were able to record 82.56 million as free cash flow during the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 237.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 83.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, Veritex Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 75.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/26/2021 quarter reducing by -3.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 65.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.39M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.64 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (0.64 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VBTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VBTX attractive?

In related news, Director, MEHOS MANUEL J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.01, for a total value of 540,090. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MEHOS MANUEL J now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 540,507. Also, Director, MEHOS MANUEL J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 35.06 per share, with a total market value of 1,752,885. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Ellis William Don now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 865,655. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Veritex Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VBTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.20.