Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) moved down -33.0% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.67% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.735 before closing at $52.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 0.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 448.41K. ABCB’s previous close was $55.50 while the outstanding shares total 69.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.02, and a growth ratio of 1.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.71, with weekly volatility at 3.98% and ATR at 1.99. The ABCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.91 and a $59.85 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Ameris Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ABCB were able to record -478.42 million as free cash flow during the 07/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 641.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -464.61 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/16/2021 quarter of the year, Ameris Bancorp recorded a total of 177.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/16/2021 quarter reducing by -0.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 164.98 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.39M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.80 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/16/2021 (1.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABCB attractive?

In related news, Director, Ezzell Robert Dale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.97, for a total value of 569,665. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/CCO, EDWARDS JON S now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 262,440. Also, Director, Choate William Millard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 38.64 per share, with a total market value of 309,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, McCague Elizabeth A now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ameris Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.64.