The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) moved down -16.81% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares fell to a low of $188.16 before closing at $190.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was -64.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 392.37K. SMG’s previous close was $189.94 while the outstanding shares total 55.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.02, and a growth ratio of 1.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.07, with weekly volatility at 2.97% and ATR at 6.46. The SMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $123.13 and a $254.34 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 06/16/21.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMG, the company has in raw cash 14.4 million on their books with 212.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.57 billion total, with 1.35 billion as their total liabilities.

SMG were able to record -753.6 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -699.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company recorded a total of 1.83 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 59.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.17 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 657.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 5.43 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (5.64 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMG attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, HAGEDORN JAMES sold 11,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 217.77, for a total value of 2,422,302. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, HAGEDORN JAMES now sold 66,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,970,366. Also, Chairman and CEO, HAGEDORN JAMES sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 227.99 per share, with a total market value of 5,521,602. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, HAGEDORN JAMES now holds 26,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,980,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.70%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $291.25.