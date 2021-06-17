The Futility of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)’s Fundamentals

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.78, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 2.86. The EMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.86 and a $130.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 10.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 823.07K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $120.51 before closing at $121.48. EMN’s previous close was $122.39 while the outstanding shares total 136.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.70, and a growth ratio of 8.51.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Eastman Chemical Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.8 billion total, with 2.02 billion as their total liabilities.

EMN were able to record 119.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -24.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 216.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Eastman Chemical Company recorded a total of 2.41 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 9.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 598.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 136.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (2.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EMN attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chf HR Ofcr, Stuckey Perry sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 130.03, for a total value of 819,839. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chf HR Ofcr, Stuckey Perry now sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,590,152. Also, CAO & Controller, King Scott V. sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 126.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,586,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Chf Tech & Sustain Ofc., CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN now holds 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,748,083. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

13 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eastman Chemical Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $130.11.