REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.78, with weekly volatility at 7.67% and ATR at 1.09. The REVG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.10 and a $22.23 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.88% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.75 before closing at $15.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was -116.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 438.58K. REVG’s previous close was $16.49 while the outstanding shares total 64.02M.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company REV Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REVG, the company has in raw cash 7.7 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 810.1 million total, with 439.0 million as their total liabilities.

REVG were able to record 28.5 million as free cash flow during the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 37.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for REV Group Inc. (REVG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, REV Group Inc. recorded a total of 643.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/08/2021 quarter increasing by 13.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 556.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 87.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.02M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/08/2021 (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REVG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REVG attractive?

In related news, Director, Rotroff Joel M. sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.50, for a total value of 7,626. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Cusumano Dino M now sold 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 358,530. Also, Director, Fish Justin sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were price at an average price of 15.50 per share, with a total market value of 7,626. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Skonieczny Jr. Mark A now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on REV Group Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REVG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.87.