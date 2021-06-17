Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) previous close was $335.19 while the outstanding shares total 130.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.62, and a growth ratio of 2.21. LULU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.62% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $333.47 before closing at $337.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was 34.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.24M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.57, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 7.96. The LULU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $269.28 and a $399.90 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Lululemon Athletica Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.25 billion total, with 964.81 million as their total liabilities.

LULU were able to record 149.88 million as free cash flow during the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 29.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 214.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, Lululemon Athletica Inc. recorded a total of 1.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 46.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/02/2021 quarter reducing by -41.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 526.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 700.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 130.36M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/02/2021 (1.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LULU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LULU attractive?

In related news, Director, MORFITT MARTHA A M bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 330.00, for a total value of 1,584,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Henry Kathryn now sold 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,882. Also, Chief Executive Officer, MCDONALD CALVIN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 335.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,005,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Product Officer, Choe Michelle Sun now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 764,215. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

19 out of 32 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lululemon Athletica Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LULU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $386.50.