Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Still Worth A Bite?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) previous close was $100.96 while the outstanding shares total 129.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.32, and a growth ratio of 2.56. ATO’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.39% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $100.10 before closing at $100.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was -10.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 802.66K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.09, with weekly volatility at 1.04% and ATR at 1.37. The ATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $84.59 and a $107.02 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Atmos Energy Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATO, the company has in raw cash 865.31 million on their books with 0.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.62 billion total, with 871.3 million as their total liabilities.

ATO were able to record -2.25 billion as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 844.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.4 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Atmos Energy Corporation recorded a total of 1.32 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 30.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 937.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 381.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 129.16M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.30 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (2.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATO attractive?

In related news, Director, YOHO FRANK H bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 87.80, for a total value of 43,898. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sampson Richard A now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,705. Also, Director, YOHO FRANK H bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 99.48 per share, with a total market value of 149,220. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sampson Richard A now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atmos Energy Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.44.