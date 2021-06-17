Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is trading at $48.07 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) previous close was $49.09 while the outstanding shares total 254.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.50, and a growth ratio of 4.77. WTRG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.08% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.90 before closing at $48.07. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was 7.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 895.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.94, with weekly volatility at 1.92% and ATR at 0.79. The WTRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.28 and a $49.31 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Essential Utilities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WTRG, the company has in raw cash 18.05 million on their books with 155.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 348.11 million total, with 503.39 million as their total liabilities.

WTRG were able to record 77.47 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 255.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Essential Utilities Inc. recorded a total of 583.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 56.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 18.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 351.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 232.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 254.56M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.72 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTRG attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, RUBIN ROBERT A sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.00, for a total value of 16,752. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, RUBIN ROBERT A now sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,800. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Chris sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 45.78 per share, with a total market value of 1,556,581. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, FOX RICHARD SCOTT now holds 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 242,651. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essential Utilities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.25.