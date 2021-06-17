Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) moved up 1.37% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.86, with weekly volatility at 1.25% and ATR at 1.11. The CCEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.02 and a $62.68 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 23.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 924.25K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.02% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.00 before closing at $62.27. CCEP’s previous close was $62.28 while the outstanding shares total 451.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.96, and a growth ratio of 1.66.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCEP, the company has in raw cash 983.28 million on their books with 839.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.18 billion total, with 4.43 billion as their total liabilities.

CCEP were able to record 123.32 million as free cash flow during the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 635.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 388.69 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCEP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCEP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 55.94%.

13 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCEP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.14.