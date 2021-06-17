Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.34, with weekly volatility at 2.40% and ATR at 2.59. The CDAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $67.67 and a $111.93 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.38% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.05 before closing at $85.71. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was -14.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 899.37K. CDAY’s previous close was $84.54 while the outstanding shares total 148.72M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CDAY, the company has in raw cash 341.6 million on their books with 8.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.83 billion total, with 4.42 billion as their total liabilities.

CDAY were able to record -19.8 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 634.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. recorded a total of 234.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 4.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 141.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 93.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 148.72M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CDAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CDAY attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Turner Leagh Erin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.61, for a total value of 342,440. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Acct & Fin Reporting, Jacobs Jeffrey Scott now sold 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,312. Also, EVP, Chief Customer Officer, Armstrong Christopher R sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 84.78 per share, with a total market value of 152,767. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, Turner Leagh Erin now holds 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 403,409. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CDAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.07.