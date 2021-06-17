BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) moved up 0.28%: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Price Paint Picture of volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares fell to a low of $14.14 before closing at $14.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -120.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 281.30K. TCPC’s previous close was $14.11 while the outstanding shares total 57.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.63, and a growth ratio of 0.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.84, with weekly volatility at 2.18% and ATR at 0.27. The TCPC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.44 and a $15.07 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 06/16/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $814.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TCPC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TCPC attractive?

In related news, Director, Petro Andrea bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.16, for a total value of 35,712. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, LEVKOWITZ HOWARD now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 218,938. Also, Director, Petro Andrea bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.91 per share, with a total market value of 13,110. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CORBET KATHLEEN A now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,823. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.71%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TCPC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.04.