Are Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.04, with weekly volatility at 3.70% and ATR at 2.26. The UPWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.61 and a $63.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.35% on 06/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.24 before closing at $48.28. Intraday shares traded counted 1.31 million, which was 6.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.40M. UPWK’s previous close was $48.11 while the outstanding shares total 125.28M.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Upwork Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UPWK, the company has in raw cash 104.32 million on their books with 7.59 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 393.87 million total, with 225.99 million as their total liabilities.

UPWK were able to record 1.81 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 36.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Upwork Inc. recorded a total of 113.62 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 6.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 30.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 83.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 125.28M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UPWK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UPWK attractive?

In related news, Director, NELSON ELIZABETH A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.38, for a total value of 473,831. As the sale deal closes, the Director, NELSON ELIZABETH A now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,518. Also, Director, NELSON ELIZABETH A sold 12,952 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 47.86 per share, with a total market value of 619,867. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, McCombs Jeff now holds 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,168. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Upwork Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UPWK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.50.