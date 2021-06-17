Are Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Prospects Worsening?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares fell to a low of $27.05 before closing at $27.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 11.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 674.26K. ALGM’s previous close was $27.25 while the outstanding shares total 189.43M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 287.05, and a growth ratio of 20.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.28, with weekly volatility at 2.53% and ATR at 0.91. The ALGM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.78 and a $34.66 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 06/16/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Allegro MicroSystems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALGM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALGM attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Vig Ravi sold 66,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.17, for a total value of 1,747,151. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Vig Ravi now sold 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 582,047. Also, SVP and General Counsel, Brown Christopher sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 25.88 per share, with a total market value of 679,350. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP of Technology and Products, Doogue Michael now holds 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 232,629. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 53.40%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allegro MicroSystems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALGM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.43.