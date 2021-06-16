SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) previous close was $13.09 while the outstanding shares total 96.12M. The firm has a beta of 2.03. STKL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.61% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.76 before closing at $13.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was -0.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 940.61K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.61, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 0.49. The STKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.31 and a $17.07 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company SunOpta Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 279.88 million total, with 129.7 million as their total liabilities.

STKL were able to record -16.31 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, SunOpta Inc. recorded a total of 207.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 121.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 177.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 29.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 96.12M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STKL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STKL attractive?

In related news, General Manager of CPG Fruit, Reijn Barend sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.10, for a total value of 196,522. As the sale deal closes, the General Manager of CPG Fruit, Reijn Barend now sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 231,678. Also, General Manager of CPG Fruit, Reijn Barend sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 12.36 per share, with a total market value of 109,823. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Quality Officer, Largey David now holds 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,899. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SunOpta Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.25.