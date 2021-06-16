South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has a beta of 0.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.99, and a growth ratio of 3.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.45, with weekly volatility at 1.88% and ATR at 0.52. The SJI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.24 and a $29.24 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.29% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.02 before closing at $27.25. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 49.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.33M. SJI’s previous close was $27.17 while the outstanding shares total 100.84M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company South Jersey Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SJI, the company has in raw cash 30.39 million on their books with 142.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 488.92 million total, with 752.7 million as their total liabilities.

SJI were able to record 93.08 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 198.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, South Jersey Industries Inc. recorded a total of 674.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 27.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 477.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 196.83 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 100.84M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.28 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (1.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SJI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SJI attractive?

In related news, Director, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.59, for a total value of 145,013. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA now sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,553. Also, Director, Holzer Sunita sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were price at an average price of 22.98 per share, with a total market value of 1,815. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on South Jersey Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SJI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.22.