Something To Watch Before Buying Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.90, with weekly volatility at 3.65% and ATR at 1.62. The DCT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.91 and a $59.40 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was -42.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 629.25K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.10% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.08 before closing at $39.40. DCT’s previous close was $40.66 while the outstanding shares total 130.79M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Duck Creek Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 436.1 million total, with 79.08 million as their total liabilities.

DCT were able to record -23.77 million as free cash flow during the 10/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -313.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.09 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 10/26/2021 quarter of the year, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 62.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 10/26/2021 quarter increasing by 5.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 27.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.11 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 130.79M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 10/26/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DCT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DCT attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, CHIPPARI VINCENT A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.76, for a total value of 968,923. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Product & Technology Ofc, Dey Anirban now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,020. Also, Chief Revenue Officer, Van Biert Eugene Jr. sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 36.32 per share, with a total market value of 495,796. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, CHIPPARI VINCENT A now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,004,152. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DCT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.00.