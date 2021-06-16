Should You Buy ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta of 1.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.52, with weekly volatility at 10.06% and ATR at 0.16. The CNET stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.92 and a $6.19 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.29%, closed at $1.97. Intraday shares traded counted 1.16 million, which was -5.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. CNET’s previous close was $2.08 while the outstanding shares total 28.50M.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $62.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 26.54 million total, with 18.18 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/13/2021 quarter of the year, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 8.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 47.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/13/2021 quarter reducing by -34.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.11 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/13/2021 (0.06 cents a share).

Is the stock of CNET attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.77%.