RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares fell to a low of $7.70 before closing at $7.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.75 million, which was -877.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 76.99K. RFIL’s previous close was $8.00 while the outstanding shares total 9.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.03, with weekly volatility at 4.02% and ATR at 0.28. The RFIL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.05 and a $8.04 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.88% on 06/15/21.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company RF Industries Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $80.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34.34 million total, with 5.17 million as their total liabilities.

RFIL were able to record -1.52 million as free cash flow during the 09/15/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/15/2021 quarter of the year, RF Industries Ltd. recorded a total of 11.06 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/15/2021 quarter increasing by 9.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 9.87M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/15/2021 (-0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RFIL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RFIL attractive?

In related news, Director, Holdsworth Mark Keith bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 102,891. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Holdsworth Mark Keith now bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,868. Also, Director, Holdsworth Mark Keith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.92 per share, with a total market value of 172,960. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Holdsworth Mark Keith now holds 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,073. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RF Industries Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RFIL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.