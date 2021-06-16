Regency Centers Corporation (REG) move down -0.78% this morning: REG Price downtrend Looks Real

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) shares fell to a low of $65.98 before closing at $66.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 29.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. REG’s previous close was $66.84 while the outstanding shares total 168.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 75.11, and a growth ratio of 8.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.31, with weekly volatility at 1.65% and ATR at 1.28. The REG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.29 and a $68.40 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 06/15/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Regency Centers Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

REG were able to record 108.48 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -239.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 139.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Regency Centers Corporation recorded a total of 274.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 5.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 180.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 93.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 168.03M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REG attractive?

In related news, Managing Director, ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.60, for a total value of 202,797. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and COO, THOMPSON JAMES D. now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,017,900. Also, Managing Director, WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 66.82 per share, with a total market value of 128,360. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, LEAVITT J CHRISTIAN now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,736. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

8 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regency Centers Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $65.75.