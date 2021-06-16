RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -12.07% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.45 before closing at $35.19. Intraday shares traded counted 5.58 million, which was -701.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 695.58K. RAPT’s previous close was $40.02 while the outstanding shares total 24.84M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.29, with weekly volatility at 20.16% and ATR at 3.36. The RAPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.63 and a $41.99 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company RAPT Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $885.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 102.61 million total, with 11.14 million as their total liabilities.

RAPT were able to record -14.14 million as free cash flow during the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -13.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. recorded a total of 1.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/19/2021 quarter reducing by -6.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.84M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.66 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/19/2021 (-0.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RAPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RAPT attractive?

In related news, Chief Scientific Officer, Brockstedt Dirk G. sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.55, for a total value of 49,102. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, HO WILLIAM now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,500. Also, Chief Medical Officer, HO WILLIAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 19.87 per share, with a total market value of 19,870. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Scientific Officer, Brockstedt Dirk G. now holds 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,167. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.