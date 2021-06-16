Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares fell to a low of $19.91 before closing at $20.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was -14.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 671.58K. PDM’s previous close was $20.29 while the outstanding shares total 123.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.85, and a growth ratio of 2.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.64, with weekly volatility at 1.39% and ATR at 0.35. The PDM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.26 and a $20.35 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.23% on 06/15/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PDM were able to record 21.06 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 46.82 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 129.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -1.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 109.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 19.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 123.95M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PDM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PDM attractive?

In related news, Director, Swope Jeffrey L. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.60, for a total value of 232,000. As the purchase deal closes, the President & Chief Exec. Off, Smith Christopher Brent now bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,774. Also, EVP- RE Ops, Wells George M. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.43 per share, with a total market value of 22,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PDM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.00.