Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $168.45 before closing at $170.00. Intraday shares traded counted 1.54 million, which was 39.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.53M. EXPE’s previous close was $169.14 while the outstanding shares total 145.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.52, with weekly volatility at 2.08% and ATR at 4.54. The EXPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.75 and a $187.93 high.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Expedia Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.84 billion total, with 8.77 billion as their total liabilities.

EXPE were able to record 2.0 billion as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.13 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.17 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Expedia Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.25 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -77.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 26.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 311.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 935.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 145.18M with the recently reported earning now reading -4.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (-2.59 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPE attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y, Dzielak Robert J sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 172.00, for a total value of 11,180,046. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Soliday Lance A now sold 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,575. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Hart Eric M. sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 170.00 per share, with a total market value of 9,164,190. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,835,483. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

14 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Expedia Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $191.69.