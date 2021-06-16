Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) move down -0.76% this morning: EPRT Price downtrend Looks Real

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.14, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 0.62. The EPRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.65 and a $29.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was 17.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 999.59K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.46 before closing at $28.66. EPRT’s previous close was $28.88 while the outstanding shares total 117.50M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 65.89, and a growth ratio of 1.91.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EPRT were able to record -145.27 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 48.55 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.55% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 15.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.09 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 117.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPRT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPRT attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Earnshaw Timothy J bought 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.50, for a total value of 9,945. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Earnshaw Timothy J now sold 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,788. Also, Executive VP and COO, Seibert Gregg A sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.97 per share, with a total market value of 15,854. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive VP and COO, Seibert Gregg A now holds 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 517,113. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPRT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.42.