Drive Shack Inc. (DS) moved down -2.67% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.56 before closing at $3.74. Intraday shares traded counted 5.18 million, which was -94.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.66M. DS’s previous close was $3.76 while the outstanding shares total 82.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.71, with weekly volatility at 7.87% and ATR at 0.22. The DS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.07 and a $4.02 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Drive Shack Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $349.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DS were able to record -14.1 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 38.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Drive Shack Inc. recorded a total of 61.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 1.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 68.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -7.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.56M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.15 cents a share).

Is the stock of DS attractive?

In related news, Director, MCFARLAND STUART A bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.23, for a total value of 4,918. As the purchase deal closes, the CAO and Treasurer, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. now sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,468. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Drive Shack Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.