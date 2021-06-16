Are Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Prospects Worsening?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell to a low of $23.5189 before closing at $24.41. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 70.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.69M. KOSS’s previous close was $25.28 while the outstanding shares total 8.10M. The firm has a beta of -2.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 508.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.56, with weekly volatility at 10.34% and ATR at 3.72. The KOSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.31 and a $127.45 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.44% on 06/15/21.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Koss Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $202.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KOSS, the company has in raw cash 6.03 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.34 million total, with 2.62 million as their total liabilities.

KOSS were able to record -0.98 million as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.43 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Koss Corporation (KOSS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, Koss Corporation recorded a total of 3.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter reducing by -23.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 8.10M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021.

Is the stock of KOSS attractive?

In related news, Vice President – Sales, KOSS JOHN C JR sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.00, for a total value of 135,000. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President – Sales, KOSS JOHN C JR now sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,990. Also, Vice President – Sales, KOSS JOHN C JR sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 32.30 per share, with a total market value of 646,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP – Marketing & Product, Koss Michael J Jr now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 405,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.40%.