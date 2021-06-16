Are American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Prospects Worsening?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.47, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 0.93. The AEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.06 and a $34.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.85 million, which was -60.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 529.00K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.23% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.335 before closing at $32.58. AEL’s previous close was $31.87 while the outstanding shares total 95.73M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company American Equity Investment Life Holding Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AEL were able to record 468.16 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.99 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 471.88 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEL attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Johnson Ted Morris sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.91, for a total value of 1,001,336. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Howe Robert L now sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 184,380. Also, Director, Neugent Gerard D. sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were price at an average price of 29.36 per share, with a total market value of 184,438. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MATOVINA JOHN M now holds 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 719,475. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.89.