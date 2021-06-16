Analyst’s Sets Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) New Target at $67.25: PHG is Now On A Buy List

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.77, with weekly volatility at 0.70% and ATR at 0.91. The PHG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.63 and a $61.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was -41.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 611.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.04% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.005 before closing at $54.27. PHG’s previous close was $54.25 while the outstanding shares total 905.24M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.22, and a growth ratio of 9.08.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Koninklijke Philips N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.82 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.79 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 905.24M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PHG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PHG attractive?

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Koninklijke Philips N.V.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PHG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.25.