Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is trading at $3.31 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) previous close was $3.05 while the outstanding shares total 5.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.17. OXBR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.52% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.77 before closing at $3.31. Intraday shares traded counted 5.34 million, which was -607.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 753.77K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.94, with weekly volatility at 16.35% and ATR at 0.34. The OXBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $9.62 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

OXBR were able to record 67000.0 as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 67000.0 as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of OXBR attractive?

In related news, Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E sold 383,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.56, for a total value of 1,363,374. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E now sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.