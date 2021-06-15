Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.15 before closing at $20.33. Intraday shares traded counted 1.51 million, which was 35.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.33M. MAT’s previous close was $21.00 while the outstanding shares total 349.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.32, and a growth ratio of 3.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.72, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 0.65. The MAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.22 and a $23.31 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Mattel Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MAT, the company has in raw cash 615.24 million on their books with 0.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.09 billion total, with 1.08 billion as their total liabilities.

MAT were able to record -71.52 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -146.94 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -41.23 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mattel Inc. (MAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Mattel Inc. recorded a total of 874.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter reducing by -85.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 465.19 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 409.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 349.04M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.33 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (-0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mattel Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.97.