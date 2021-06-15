HEPA Stock: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Is Still Worth a Bite

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.22, with weekly volatility at 8.51% and ATR at 0.13. The HEPA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.45 and a $4.83 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.73 million, which was -33.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.80M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.61% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.21 before closing at $2.26. HEPA’s previous close was $2.14 while the outstanding shares total 76.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.13.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $181.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HEPA, the company has in raw cash 115.45 million on their books with 0.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 117.75 million total, with 2.87 million as their total liabilities.

HEPA were able to record -7.43 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 74.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a total of 6.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 30.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter increasing by 17.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -6.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 76.23M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HEPA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HEPA attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Cavan John T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.00, for a total value of 20,000. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and Director, Foster Robert T now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,000. Also, Director, Wijngaard Peter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.20 per share, with a total market value of 22,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Wijngaard Peter now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.