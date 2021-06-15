Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) moved down -2.35% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) shares fell to a low of $3.40 before closing at $3.70. Intraday shares traded counted 1.68 million, which was -288.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 431.90K. ELVT’s previous close was $3.50 while the outstanding shares total 36.58M. The firm has a beta of 2.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.39, with weekly volatility at 6.36% and ATR at 0.22. The ELVT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.35 and a $4.90 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.71% on 06/14/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Elevate Credit Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $137.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 494.89 million total, with 386.08 million as their total liabilities.

ELVT were able to record 28.5 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -57.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Elevate Credit Inc. recorded a total of 89.73 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -81.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter reducing by -1.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 27.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 62.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.58M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELVT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELVT attractive?

In related news, Director, Head Tyler W. K. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.73, for a total value of 111,876. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Head Tyler W. K. now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,345. Also, Director, Head Tyler W. K. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.87 per share, with a total market value of 96,768. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Head Tyler W. K. now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 154,184. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.20%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Elevate Credit Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELVT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.42.