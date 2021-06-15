Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.46% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $82.17 before closing at $82.62. Intraday shares traded counted 1.58 million, which was -43.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. BG’s previous close was $84.70 while the outstanding shares total 140.34M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.26, with weekly volatility at 2.51% and ATR at 2.10. The BG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.82 and a $92.38 high.

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Bunge Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bunge Limited (BG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BG, the company has in raw cash 226.0 million on their books with 2.71 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.29 billion total, with 11.34 billion as their total liabilities.

BG were able to record -1.04 billion as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -129.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -987.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Bunge Limited (BG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Bunge Limited recorded a total of 12.96 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 2.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.15 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 140.34M with the recently reported earning now reading 6.53 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (3.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BG attractive?

In related news, Director, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.01, for a total value of 10,681,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FRIBOURG PAUL J now sold 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,184,728. Also, Director, FRIBOURG PAUL J sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 88.53 per share, with a total market value of 13,784,121. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO now holds 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,279,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bunge Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $97.88.