Are Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Prospects Worsening?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.01, with weekly volatility at 26.48% and ATR at 1.12. The AEMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.22 and a $12.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.78 million, which was 4.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.99M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.79% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.75 before closing at $5.79. AEMD’s previous close was $6.49 while the outstanding shares total 12.09M. The firm has a beta of 0.41.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Aethlon Medical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $74.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.32 million total, with 1.24 million as their total liabilities.

AEMD were able to record -4.58 million as free cash flow during the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 12.09M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/18/2021 (-0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEMD attractive?

In related news, Director, Shah Chetan sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.11, for a total value of 56,580. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aethlon Medical Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.33.