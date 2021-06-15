Analyst’s Sets Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) New Target at $33.91: LESL is Now On A Buy List

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.21, with weekly volatility at 5.34% and ATR at 1.49. The LESL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.15 and a $32.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.44 million, which was -91.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.80M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.66 before closing at $27.26. LESL’s previous close was $27.08 while the outstanding shares total 186.81M.

Investors have identified the Home Improvement Retail company Leslie’s Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LESL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LESL attractive?

In related news, Director, Ortega Steven L sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.08, for a total value of 397,417. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Egeck Michael R. now sold 56,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,704,573. Also, Director, Ortega Steven L sold 67,516 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 29.11 per share, with a total market value of 1,965,391. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Egeck Michael R. now holds 289,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,429,848. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leslie’s Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LESL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.91.