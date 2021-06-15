Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) weekly volatility stands at 12.13%: What It Means

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.98, with weekly volatility at 12.13% and ATR at 0.62. The AEI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.40 and a $29.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.25 million, which was -10.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.05M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.59% on 06/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.16 before closing at $5.20. AEI’s previous close was $5.45 while the outstanding shares total 8.57M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate – Development company Alset EHome International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $45.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AEI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 602,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now bought 398,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,951,905. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 81.42%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alset EHome International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.02.