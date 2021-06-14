VUZI Stock: Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) previous close was $17.96 while the outstanding shares total 54.14M. The firm has a beta of 2.46. VUZI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.06% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.1426 before closing at $18.69. Intraday shares traded counted 2.18 million, which was 68.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.89M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.34, with weekly volatility at 8.45% and ATR at 1.58. The VUZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.07 and a $32.43 high.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Vuzix Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 144.09 million total, with 3.58 million as their total liabilities.

VUZI were able to record -6.24 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 96.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Vuzix Corporation recorded a total of 3.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 60.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -8.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.84 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.14M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.12 cents a share).

Is the stock of VUZI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, INTEL CORP sold 4,962,600 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.51, for a total value of 57,095,915. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.93%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vuzix Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VUZI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $31.67.