United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) shares fell to a low of $0.93 before closing at $0.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.73 million, which was 47.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.27M. UAMY’s previous close was $0.95 while the outstanding shares total 92.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.83, with weekly volatility at 7.05% and ATR at 0.07. The UAMY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.22 and a $2.56 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.10% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the Other Industrial Metals & Mining company United States Antimony Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $100.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UAMY, the company has in raw cash 23.04 million on their books with 41000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.61 million total, with 3.03 million as their total liabilities.

UAMY were able to record -2.47 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, United States Antimony Corporation recorded a total of 1.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -39.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 28.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 92.71M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Is the stock of UAMY attractive?

In related news, Interim CEO, Gustavsen John C. bought 30,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.90, for a total value of 27,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle now sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 150,000. Also, Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle sold 200,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.50 per share, with a total market value of 300,211. Following this completion of disposal, the Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle now holds 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 102,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.20%.