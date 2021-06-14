Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares fell to a low of $13.09 before closing at $13.19. Intraday shares traded counted 1.54 million, which was 26.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.10M. SHO’s previous close was $13.17 while the outstanding shares total 214.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.34, with weekly volatility at 2.63% and ATR at 0.35. The SHO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.00 and a $13.74 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 389.85 million total, with 84.24 million as their total liabilities.

SHO were able to record -44.7 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -50.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -38.17 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. recorded a total of 50.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -277.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 26.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 33.01 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 214.44M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHO attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Klein David M sold 25,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.29, for a total value of 332,155. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Klein David M now sold 699 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 9,436. Also, Director, RUSSELL KEITH P sold 20,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 13.26 per share, with a total market value of 265,112. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Hoffman Marc Andrew now holds 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 76,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $12.88.