Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.14, and a growth ratio of 4.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.84, with weekly volatility at 1.79% and ATR at 2.36. The SRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $112.16 and a $140.74 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.83% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $139.45 before closing at $142.24. Intraday shares traded counted 2.51 million, which was -57.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.59M. SRE’s previous close was $139.69 while the outstanding shares total 302.76M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company Sempra Energy as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SRE, the company has in raw cash 763.0 million on their books with 2.32 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.2 billion total, with 6.88 billion as their total liabilities.

SRE were able to record 321.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -207.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.5 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sempra Energy (SRE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, Sempra Energy recorded a total of 3.26 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter increasing by 2.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.29 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 973.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 302.76M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.87 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (2.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SRE attractive?

In related news, EVP and Group President, Sagara Kevin C. sold 15,525 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 135.69, for a total value of 2,106,587. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP and CFO, MIHALIK TREVOR I now sold 5,387 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 731,285. Also, Director, Walker Cynthia Lynn bought 1,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 117.70 per share, with a total market value of 117,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Walker Cynthia Lynn now holds 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 250,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.06%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sempra Energy. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $150.96.