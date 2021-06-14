Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is down -86.32% from 52 weeks low but Donâ€™t Get Your Hopes high

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has a beta of 1.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.74, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 5.50. The PXD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.58 and a $175.37 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $162.45 before closing at $162.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.65 million, which was -10.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.39M. PXD’s previous close was $163.13 while the outstanding shares total 216.76M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Pioneer Natural Resources Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.55 billion total, with 3.24 billion as their total liabilities.

PXD were able to record -111.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -777.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 377.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Pioneer Natural Resources Company recorded a total of 2.44 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter increasing by 28.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.18 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 263.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 216.76M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.33 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (1.77 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PXD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PXD attractive?

In related news, Director, Grillot Larry R. sold 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 166.13, for a total value of 83,067. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Operations, Hall Jerome D JR now sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 490,050. Also, Director, THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 1,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 165.76 per share, with a total market value of 248,645. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Operations, Hall Jerome D JR now holds 3,600 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 587,088. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

26 out of 36 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pioneer Natural Resources Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PXD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $198.06.