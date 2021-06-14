Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is down -47.7% from 52 weeks low but Donâ€™t Get Your Hopes high

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares fell to a low of $102.93 before closing at $103.63. Intraday shares traded counted 1.67 million, which was 35.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.57M. MXIM’s previous close was $103.60 while the outstanding shares total 267.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.85, and a growth ratio of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.48, with weekly volatility at 1.35% and ATR at 2.14. The MXIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.93 and a $103.94 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.03% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Maxim Integrated Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.87 billion total, with 534.5 million as their total liabilities.

MXIM were able to record 599.01 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 455.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 644.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. recorded a total of 665.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 5.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 222.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 442.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 267.89M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.82 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.82 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MXIM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MXIM attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC sold 18,400 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 101.52, for a total value of 1,867,904. As the sale deal closes, the PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC now sold 13,200 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,320,166. Also, PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC sold 3,450 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 95.00 per share, with a total market value of 327,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC now holds 10,550 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 991,325. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MXIM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $97.10.