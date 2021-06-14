Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.85% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $112.10 before closing at $112.67. Intraday shares traded counted 3.12 million, which was -36.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.28M. ICE’s previous close was $111.72 while the outstanding shares total 562.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.16, and a growth ratio of 3.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.18, with weekly volatility at 1.21% and ATR at 1.73. The ICE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $90.01 and a $121.96 high.

Investors have identified the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges company Intercontinental Exchange Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $62.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 89.17 billion total, with 89.4 billion as their total liabilities.

ICE were able to record 618.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 734.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. recorded a total of 1.8 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 7.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 44.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.75 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 562.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.16 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (1.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ICE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ICE attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Surdykowski Andrew J sold 1,458 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 112.96, for a total value of 164,695. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Sprecher Jeffrey C now sold 60,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 6,775,483. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 109,037 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 112.93 per share, with a total market value of 12,313,205. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CRISP CHARLES R now holds 7,629 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 856,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

15 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Intercontinental Exchange Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $133.73.