Honeywell International Inc. (HON) move down -0.47% this morning: HON Price downtrend Looks Real

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.79, with weekly volatility at 1.53% and ATR at 3.69. The HON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $137.53 and a $234.02 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.98 million, which was 26.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.68M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.47% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $223.96 before closing at $225.18. HON’s previous close was $226.25 while the outstanding shares total 696.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.46, and a growth ratio of 2.83.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Honeywell International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $157.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HON, the company has in raw cash 11.72 billion on their books with 1.64 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.59 billion total, with 17.95 billion as their total liabilities.

HON were able to record 757.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.56 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 978.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/16/2021 quarter of the year, Honeywell International Inc. recorded a total of 8.45 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/16/2021 quarter reducing by -5.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.71 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.75 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 696.20M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/16/2021 (1.92 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HON sounds very interesting.

In related news, SrVP and General Counsel, Madden Anne T sold 8,885 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 223.22, for a total value of 1,983,310. As the sale deal closes, the May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC now bought 4,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 16,800. Also, May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC bought 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 4.20 per share, with a total market value of 63,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC now holds 17,100 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 71,478. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Honeywell International Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $236.79.